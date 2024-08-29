Kenyans out to stamp authority in women’s 3000msc in Peru

Kenyans will be seeking to extend their dominance in the 3,000msc women as Sharon Chepkomoi and Diana Chepkemoi compete in tonight’s final in day 3 of the 20th World Athletics under-20 championships in Lima, Peru.

Since the event’s debut at the Under 20 age group competition in 2006, Kenyan athletes have won the women’s title nine times out of the last ten times.

The final is set to start at 1:27 am with Kenyans facing stiff competition from Ugandans and Ethiopians.

Dennis Koech and Clinton Kimutai will take the track for the 3,000-meter final later on in the evening, starting at 2:17.

African champion Sarah Moraa, Kelvin Kimutai, and Phanuel Koech will return to the track today in the 800m semifinal.

Mercy Chepkemoi, who finished 4th in the 5,000m final, will lead Marion Jepng’etich in the 3000m heats in another Kenyan event of the day.

Three Kenyans booked their slots in the 1500m men and women final yesterday.

Africa Under-18 champion Josphat Kipkurui was the only Kenyan who made it to the final after winning heat one in 3:44.62 minutes, as Collins Kibiwott missed out .

“My work here is done. Wait for the results at the final,” said Kipkirui.

Mary Nyaboke and Miriam Chemutai both qualified for the women’s final , Chemutai placed fifth in the first heat as Nyaboke placed second in heat two in 4:21.72 minutes.

Earlier today Jamaican Alana Reid and South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza won the 100m finals for women and men respectively.

Reid struck gold in 11.17 seconds as Hodge Adaeja from British Virgin Islands won silver in 11.17 while bronze went to Kishawna Nile of Barbados 0.10 seconds later.

Walaza claimed gold in the men’s dash in 10.19 seconds while Boonson Puripol of Thailand and South Africa’s Bradely Nkoana bagged silver and bronze respectively.

Kenya is 5th on the medal table,with one gold won by Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi in 5,000 m.

Australia leads with 2 golds and a bronze, followed by Ethiopia with 1 gold and 2 silvers, while China and South Africa are joint 3rd with 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze each.

The championships which is being held in South America for a 2nd consecutive time will culminate this Saturday .