Kenyans queue to sign Kibaki’s condolence books

Hundreds of people in different parts of the country have queued to sign the condolence book of the late former President Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki following his demise on April 21st 2022.

Condolence books placed at Parliament buildings, Supreme Court of Kenya, all Ministries Offices, Council of Governors Headquarters, all Regional and County Commissioners Offices across the Country, and in Kenyan High Commissions, Embassies and Missions Abroad have seen crowds gather to sign and eulogize with Kibaki’s Family.

Speaking from the queue at parliament building where Kenyans are viewing the body of the late president, Winnie Kerubo appreciated Kibaki’s tenure that introduced free primary education which she dearly applauded and was advantaged to be part of.

“He was a great man the world will miss dearly, who changed our country by giving us free education, shaping some of us to become who we are today. May the Almighty God strengthen the family and the entire country at large during this time, and may the Lord have mercy and rest his soul in eternal peace,” said Kerubo.

The late Kibaki who died at the age of 90, has left citizens from all parts of the country expressing their condolences on the queues, others tweeting messages on twitter terming him a hero and a father of the nation.

Many said that they recognize Kibaki as a refined political leader per excellence, a democrat and a man who turned the economy of the country and made them proud by being an astute statesman and stamping out corruption.

Signing on the books one by one, patriots of the nation said that Kibaki was an immense contributor to the education sectors, especially his dedication to the discipline of science, technology, innovation, business management and entrepreneurship.

Cabinet secretaries including Dr. Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) among others have signed the books, sending a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of the former President.

The late Former President will be buried on Saturday 30th April, 2022 in his Othaya home, Nyeri County after a requiem mass, which will be held at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday 29th April, 2022.