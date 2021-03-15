Kenyans rage over hiked fuel prices

Kenyans continue to express outrage over the new pump prices across all 47 counties.

The new prices which took effect from midnight have been hiked by between Ksh7 and Ksh5.

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Ksh 122.81 for Super Petrol, Ksh 107.66 for diesel and Ksh 97.85 for households who depend on Kerosene while in Mombasa price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has been adjusted to Ksh 120.41, Ksh 105.27 and Ksh 95.46 respectively.

Kisumu motorists will pay Ksh 123.36, Ksh 108.46 and Ksh 98.68 for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

The Orange Democratic Movement- ODM Party is calling on the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to revoke the adjustments.

In a statement, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said that Kenyans are already facing hard economic times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and an increase in fuel prices would exponentially increase the cost of living.

Sifuna said even though they understand the urgent need to raise some taxes to cover government operations also crippled by the pandemic, there is no moral grounding on which to levy more taxes on a suffering population.

“EPRA has just announced a shocking increase in the price of fuel, so soon after the previous one, and just as the country is going into a third wave of the pandemic. Whereas we understand the urgent need to raise some taxes to cover government operations also crippled by the pandemic, we can’t see the moral grounding on which to levy more taxes on a population itself on its knees from the same. In African culture, you do not milk a dead cow! “ he said.

He said EPRA has shown a lack of sensitivity to the aspirations of the common man and a danger to the president’s Agenda 4 items.

“Silence on our part at this time will amount to complicity, and we therefore unequivocally state that we are opposed to this increase in the price of fuel. We demand that this decree is rescinded before it becomes effective” he added.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli also condemned the move by EPRA and called on the Energy Ministry to address the spiralling cost of fuel.

In a statement, Atwoli said increasing fuel prices is outrageous and insensitive.

He noted that the price increase will have an impact on consumer products and could also see the cost of transport shoot up.

Atwoli threatened unspecified action over the increased fuel prices.

The Authority says the upward adjustment of fuel prices is a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol.

Increased fuel prices would automatically have a ripple effect on the price of all other products including the cost of foodstuffs and transport.

To mitigate the effects, Public Service Vehicle operators have appealed to the government to allow them to carry full capacity.

Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai and the Association of Bus Operators of Kenya chairman Edwins Mukabanah made the appeal, claiming earnings have dwindled since social distancing measures were imposed last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The two said the matatu sector did not get a stimulus package and should therefore be allowed to fully operate.

Kenyans took to social media to express their rage. Others appealed to the government to consider the plight of the ordinary Kenyans, many of whom have hit rock bottom as a result of the pandemic.

The pricing of petrol in Nairobi was trending as distraught Kenyans used the hashtag #122.81 in Nairobi to state their position.

Below are some of the protests by the Twitter community.

The price of super petrol has gone up by Sh16 per litre within two months! pic.twitter.com/GAOFavXFgW — Dr Boni Khalwale CBS, MBChB (@KBonimtetezi) March 15, 2021

So the prices of super petrol has shoot up by KSh7.63 to be sold at KSH 122.81 in Nairobi; diesel increases by KSh5.75 per litre and kerosine rise up by KSh5.41 per litre according to EPRA , This is the consequences of poor economy ,Inflation will be the song , Unga is next ! — ????? ??????? (???)???? (@FrankMtetezi) March 14, 2021

Petrol to cost 122.81 in Nairobi. it's now time to disband the country??? pic.twitter.com/NDqxUDXguY — RichieKE?? (@RichieKE7) March 15, 2021

Cost of living is getting high.Its time you think as a Kenyan,not a kikuyu,kalenjin,luo or kamba.Whether you supported the ruling party or not,we shall suffer together as kenyans.Lets that sink.122.81 in Nairobi is too much — FREELANCER? (@MULEIH3) March 15, 2021