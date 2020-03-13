Kenyans raise questions about Coronavirus preparedness

Kenyans are questioning the country’s preparedness in the wake of the confirmed Coronavirus case in the country.

They say the ministry of health should do more in educating the public on how to detect the virus and on proper hygiene required to contain its spread.

In the streets of Nairobi, some of them could be spotted walking around wearing the protective masks as a precautionary measure.

However, majority are expressing confidence that the country is fully prepared to handle the explosion of the virus that has since swept across several countries.

Others expressed fear that if the virus spread, it would be a disaster for many families already facing tough economic times.

The government has stepped up preventive measures in the wake of the latest case that was confirmed Friday morning.

The government has ordered all public service vehicles-PSVs to be washed daily to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Addressing the press at Harambee house, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia urged transport stakeholders to ensure seats are disinfected in the morning and at night.

Macharia said the Health Ministry will conduct training of drivers and conductors on Coronavirus at bus stops from 10am to 4pm.

The public service vehicles were also asked to provide hand sanitizers to passengers.

Macharia said the decision was arrived at a meeting on Tuesday with transport stakeholders where it was resolved that clean water should be available at bus stops.

The CS said the government is taking this precaution because public transport carries more than 90 per cent of the population.