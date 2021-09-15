Kenyans react to KPLC’s message to Zuku

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

A tale of Pwagu kapata pwaguzi.

It has been said that Kenyans will find humour in anything and that statement proves true today as Kenyans react to a tweet sent by Kenya Power and Lighting Company to Zuku.

KPLC and Zuku are among the most unreliable suppliers according to Kenyans on Twitter. Not only are both companies considered unreliable, their customer care service online is allegedly less than stellar. Hence, it came as a point of hilarity to many Kenyans on Twitter when KPLC requested that Zuku expedite a (not specified) service delivery.

Read the reactions below.

Follow all the reactions here.

  

