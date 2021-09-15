Kenyans react to KPLC’s message to Zuku

A tale of Pwagu kapata pwaguzi.

It has been said that Kenyans will find humour in anything and that statement proves true today as Kenyans react to a tweet sent by Kenya Power and Lighting Company to Zuku.

KPLC and Zuku are among the most unreliable suppliers according to Kenyans on Twitter. Not only are both companies considered unreliable, their customer care service online is allegedly less than stellar. Hence, it came as a point of hilarity to many Kenyans on Twitter when KPLC requested that Zuku expedite a (not specified) service delivery.

Read the reactions below.

Haha karma is really a bitch https://t.co/txC6S4aOKV — Mo Fala (@Young_Attila) September 15, 2021

Lmao 🤣 you I urge @Zuku_WeCare to take their time https://t.co/eVE30J7fHv — Usiri (@usirinc) September 15, 2021

I swear kenya 😂😂😂 wah the two most shitty companies tagging each other 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dlT39q8Gfx — Beth Kasinga 🌴 (@beth_kasinga) September 15, 2021

Awuoro! They know what expedite means after all!! https://t.co/xiYiw5eJQo — memory (@anyolo_) September 15, 2021

Zuku Care Admin: Kindly note that we are experiencing a power outage within that area. We purpose to expedite once the power is back. ^LOL https://t.co/zkqb1PWFsP — Ƹʞud4w@ (@w4buk3) September 15, 2021

I don't know why I'm in awe? 😂😂😂 like kuna mtu anaeza humble up kplc kumbe ? https://t.co/Nu2jvWu3ql — betty saint patrick (@bewasai) September 15, 2021

Acha kiburi Kplc😂😂you deserve each other https://t.co/HFvNDDawvL — Lewis Seremani (@SeremaniLewis) September 15, 2021

Follow all the reactions here.