Kenyans should be left to choose their next President – OKA

One Kenya Alliance co-principals have yet again maintained that they will present one among them to fight it out with Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga for the country’s top leadership in next year’s presidential polls.

The group, which consists of Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula insists that it is united, and dispelling rumors that some of the principals are holding secret meetings with Raila and Ruto camps for a possible alliance.

In particular, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka insisted that the only secret meetings have been the OKA co-principals alone.

“OKA is a united team that is set to develop the country. I call upon the media to be responsible in their reporting and stop spreading propaganda of me having secret meetings with Raila. My meetings are with Mudavadi, Jirongo, Wetangula and Gideon,” he said.

The former vice president noted that his Kamba community has for over 10 years given support to Raila and may not be willing to do so again.

“The leadership of the country is within OKA and his party and the people of lower eastern will throw their weight behind any of the four principals who will be given the mantle by the alliance to fly its presidential flag.” He charged

And in an apparent reference to widespread claims to the effect that OKA leaders are being coerced into rallying behind into the former Prime Minister, his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi said Kenyans should be left to choose a leader of their choice.

He is adamant that none of the principals is being compelled to throw his weight behind Raila.

“Kenya should be ruled by the rule of law and the principle of democracy should be allowed to reign supreme. We need peace and we should be preaching peace and everyone should be allowed to campaign in any part of the country,” he said.

The Amani leader said Kenyans must stand firm for a free and fair election in 2022 reiterating his call that nobody should be compelled to support anyone.

The group, alongside UDF party leader Cyrus Jirongo, was in Thika town for a church service and later held a roadside rally in Makongeni and later in Githurai, Nairobi.

Mudavadi said they are united and have been working together behind the scenes, strategizing on how to hit the campaign trail adding that they are ready to sell to Kenyans the agenda they have for the country.

“OKA has an alternative genuine and trusted leadership that has the interest and wellbeing of this country at heart. Our aim is to provide a united and transformed country,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi called on the MPS to pass a supplementary budget to allow IEBC more money to enable it to carry the second round of voter registration.

“We are aware of the IEBC deadlines and guidelines and the door is not closed for those willing to join us. We are open to as many leaders as possible because we stand for a united country,” said Mudavadi.

Musyoka said the OKA administration will provide free education in primary and secondary schools saying money to do that will come from the recovery of proceeds of corruption.

“We will ensure all our children access free primary and secondary education. I know someone will ask me where we will get the money. We shall seal all corruption loopholes and recover all the stolen money, and any proceeds of corruption will be seized by the government,” he said.

The Baringo Senator and KANU chairman Gideon Moi said the OKA government will revive fallen industries, create more jobs and ensure security for all Kenyans.

On his part, Wetang’ula said the OKA administration will call for the respect of the rule of law, independence of independent institutions, and protect the integrity of the country’s territorial boundaries.