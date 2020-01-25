Kenyans should own BBI, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to keep 2022 politics out of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said leaders should focus on the recommendations of the BBI during the ongoing meetings.

Speaking at Kapsigilai grounds in Cherangany Constituency, Trans Nzoia County, during a meeting of churches, on Saturday, the Deputy President said leaders should give ordinary Kenyans the opportunity to own BBI.

“The ongoing meetings will lose meaning if leaders who talked during the Kisii and Kakamega rallies are the same ones talking in all other meetings. Let’s give others the opportunity to address these meetings,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said leaders should be sincere and honest on the BBI issues if its intention of uniting the country has to be realized.

‘Let’s be sincere and focus on the BBI recommendations if we are to achieve our intentions of uniting the country. When time for politics comes, it is Kenyans who will decide on their leaders,” said Dr Ruto.