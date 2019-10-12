Kenyans show support for Kipchoge ahead of historic race

It is excitement as world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge attempts to run under sub two hour 42km race Saturday morning in Viena, Austria.

The race kicks off at 9.15 am Kenyan time.



The epic challenge united Kenyans who took to social media to support Kipchoge using different hashtags namely #INEOS159 #INEOS159Challenge #Eliud159 and #NOHUMANISLIMITED

Kenya’s biggest telco Safaricom has changed the logo of one of its several brands, the M-Pesa in honour of the marathoner. Kenyans are enjoying free bundles to stream INEOS1:59 on YouTube.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has rallied Kenyan’s support for Eliud Kipchoge.

A huge global audience is set to follow the event and the CS has urged Kenyan not to be left behind as the event will be beamed live at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, KICC, Nairobi from 8.am.

Kipchoge will seek to cement his place in the annals of history as the greatest marathoner ever in the INEOS: 1:59 Challenge.

He will run side by side with a team of 41 pace makers who will also shield him from the wind.

Eliud Kipchoge says he hopes to show there are “no limits” by becoming the first person to break the two-hour marathon barrier .

Kipchoge 34, is attempting the feat for the second time in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, having missed out by 26 seconds in Monza in 2017.

He is the current world record holder, though this attempt will again not count as an official record as he will be assisted by rotating pacemakers.

“I’m running to make history,” he said.

“I’m running to show that there are no limits, no human is limited.”

Here are some of the comments made by Kenyans online.