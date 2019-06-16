Kenyans from across the Country took to social media to celebrate their fathers as the world celebrates Father’s Day.

On Twitter the hashtag #HappyFathersDay2019 is trending at number one with beautiful messages meant for fathers all over.

Many described fathers as heroes lauding them for the sacrifices they made and continue to make to support their families.

Father’s Day is said to have originated in a memorial service held for a large group of men who died in a mining accident in Monongah, West Virginia USA in 1907.

It was first proposed by Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Washington in 1909.

It was then inaugurated in the United States in the early 20th century to complement Mother’s Day in celebrating fathers, fathering, and fatherhood. The first celebration was in the Spokane YMCA on June 19, 1910. Initially it did not have much success and Americans resisted the holiday perceiving it as just an attempt by merchants to replicate the commercial success of Mother’s Day.

However in 1966, US President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day.

Six years later, the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972.

Today Father’s Day it is celebrated world over.