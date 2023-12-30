Kenyans to enjoy spectacular fireworks to usher the new year

As millions of Kenyans gear up to usher in the new year 2024, fireworks are expected to rock different parts of the country.

A quick spot check shows most of the entertainment spots, recreational parks, and churches have lined up different activities.

GTC/AVIC is set to spend a staggering Ksh 150 million for a grand New Year’s Eve fireworks show which will be done off their building.

The show is designed and choreographed by Jays Pyrotechnics.

Kenyans are eager to witness the historical fireworks.

“I will spend New Year’s Eve with my family at the newly refurbished Mama Ngina Waterfront. I can’t wait to capture the moments,” said John Mureithi, a resident of Nairobi on holiday in Mombasa.

On his part, Mombasa Deputy Commissioner Ronald Mwiwai said that security has been heightened across the island.

“I urge you to show love to our visitors and the less privileged members of the society since coastal residents are known for their kindness, let us not lose the honor this city is known for,” said Mwiwai during a press briefing at Mama Ngina Waterfront.

Organizer of the Mombasa International (MIfest) Charles Kitula says they have been running different activities since Christmas day and the event will culminate on New Year’s Eve.

“Holidaymakers should expect a lot of entertainment, mouth-watering coastal cuisines, and cultural heritage,” said Kitula urging Kenyans to come out in their numbers.