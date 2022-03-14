Kenyans to pay more for fuel as EPRA hikes petrol and diesel prices

ByRonald Owili
Consumers in Kenya will pay Kshs. 5 more for a litre of super petrol and diesel for the next one month according latest fuel adjustments by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

EPRA however kept kerosene consumers shielded from further price hike amid weak shilling and rising global crude oil prices in its monthly fuel price adjustment published on Monday.

In Nairobi, the maximum price for a litre of super petrol beginning Tuesday will be Kshs. 134.72, diesel Kshs. 115.60 and kerosene Kshs. 103.54.

The prices changes take effect midnight.

More to follow…

  

