Kenyans to pay more in new fuel price review

Written By: Bension Rioba
In the latest review the EPRA says a litre of super petrol has been increased by 70 cents, diesel is up by 52 cents while Kerosene has increased by 1 shilling and 44 cents per litre.
Kenyans will be forced to dig dip into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reviewed upwards fuel prices for the month due to higher cost of imported fuel products.

From midnight, a litre of super petrol increases by 70 cents, diesel is up 52 cents while kerosene is up 1.44 cents per litre.

The cost of imported fuel products from international oil markets increased significantly between November and December which according to EPRA has been the major reason for the increment of prices of fuel products in Kenya in the latest monthly fuel review.

Fuel will be cheapest in Mombasa where a litre of Super petrol will sell at Ksh108.15, diesel at Ksh100.27, and Kerosene at Ksh101.91.

In Nairobi, a litre of Super petrol will retail at Ksh110.20, diesel at Ksh102.32 and Kerosene at Ksh103.95. In Nakuru, a litre of Super petrol will retail at Ksh109.80, while diesel will be sold at Ksh102.12 and Kerosene at Ksh103.76.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a litre of Super petrol will retail at Ksh123.06, diesel at Ksh115.17 and Kerosene at Ksh116.82.

 

