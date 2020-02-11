Kenyans troop Nyayo Stadium to bid farewell to Mzee Moi

Kenyans from all walks of life trooped to Nyayo Stadium early Tuesday morning for the memorial service of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The long ques were witnessed from six in the morning, with all attendees searched before being allowed into the stadium where members of the public were expected to be seated by 8 am.

Security was beefed up in anticipation of the big day as the Government expected a total of 30,000 people to throng the Stadium.

Kenyans were given red t-shirts and branded caps written ‘Mkae Kwa Amani’ words the late President often used while addressing gatherings.

President Kenyatta led the nation in an interdenominational service led by the African Inland Church (AIC).

Mzee Moi’s body carried in a hearse left Lee Funeral home shortly after 8 am to State House where visiting foreign delegates paid their last respects to the late Head of State.

Upon arrival, a one-man trumpet which is played for fallen military men signified Moi’s duties are over as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

Mzee Moi’s funeral cortege covered with the Kenyan flag was driven in a military truck left through Processional Way with the Kenyan military officers marching alongside to Nyayo Stadium.

The cortege arrived at 10 am escorted by the military and Moi’s sons Gideon, Raymond and Phillip Moi taking a lap of honor at Nyayo Stadium.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and heads of the Kenya Army, Navy, and Air Force received and paid respect to the late President Moi.

Foreign leaders as well paid their last respects to the late Mzee Moi at Nyayo Stadium

The leaders included Presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Uganda), Sahle Zwede (Ethiopia), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

Former Tanzanian Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa were also in attendance.