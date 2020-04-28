Kenyans in UK to be evacuated at own cost

A Kenya Airways passenger flight destined for Nairobi from London will depart on 4th May, 2020.

Stranded Kenyans in the United Kingdom have a chance to travel on this flight but at their own cost.

Kenyans wishing to travel back home on the flight have been advised to book directly at https://kenya-airways.com/en-uk/charter-flights and the Kenya Airways UK office.

According to Kenya Airways post on its website, the flight is open to Kenyan citizens alone flying back home.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu said the tickets are available for sale on a first come first served basis.

The flight is selling at 725 sterling pounds (Kshs.96, 570) for Business class and 405 sterling Pounds (Kshs.53,954) for Economy class per seat.

On arrival, all passengers will be subjected to the 14-28 days mandatory quarantine period imposed by the government in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Kenya Airways is also organising for flights from Mumbai to Nairobi scheduled for 7th May 2020 and Guangzhou to Nairobi scheduled for 8th May 2020.