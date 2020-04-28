Kenyans in UK to be evacuated at own cost

Written By: Mary Daraja
29

Kenyans wishing to travel back home on the flight have been advised to book directly at https://kenya-airways.com/en-uk/charter-flights and the Kenya Airways UK office.

A Kenya Airways passenger flight destined for Nairobi from London will depart on 4th May, 2020.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Stranded Kenyans in the United Kingdom have a chance to travel on this flight but at their own cost.

Kenyans wishing to travel back home on the flight have been advised to book directly at https://kenya-airways.com/en-uk/charter-flights and the Kenya Airways UK office.

Also Read  Equity bank subsidiaries post double digit growth

According to Kenya Airways post on its website, the flight is open to Kenyan citizens alone flying back home.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu said the tickets are available for sale on a first come first served basis.

Also Read  Kenya sends 300 bouquets of flowers to UK in solidarity amid Covid-19

The flight is selling at 725 sterling pounds (Kshs.96, 570) for Business class and 405 sterling Pounds (Kshs.53,954) for Economy class per seat.

On arrival, all passengers will be subjected to the 14-28 days mandatory quarantine period imposed by the government in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Also Read  CS Balala asks tourism players to adjust to ‘new normal’

Kenya Airways is also organising for flights from Mumbai to Nairobi scheduled for 7th May 2020 and Guangzhou to Nairobi scheduled for 8th May 2020.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR