Kenyans with children born with disability have been challenged not to hide them but enroll them in institutions that will help in their rehabilitation.

According to the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya trustee, professor Julia Ojiambo, it was disheartening that at this age, several people were still shying away from exposing their children living with disabilities, choosing to instead lock them in doors.

She was speaking at St. Sylvester Anyiko special school for the intellectually challenged in Ugenya sub county when she presided over the official opening of a twin dormitory that was constructed by the fund to the tune of Ksh. 2,650,000/- and furnished by Safaricom foundation.

“The government and churches have been in the forefront to advocate that in this age, there is no need for a parent of community to hide a child with disability” said Prof. Ojiambo adding that as God’s creation, children living with disability deserved a chance.

Prof. Ojiambo urged those with such children to seek assistance from relevant bodies who are always ready to come to the aid of people living with disability.

The head teacher of the school, Lillian Luta hailed NFDK and Safaricom foundation for the gesture, adding that previously, they could not admit more students due to lack of adequate dormitories.

She however appealed for more support from well-wishers to enable the school have water, adding that currently, the pupils are forced to draw water from boreholes outside the institution.

“The nature of our learners is challenging and they need a caretaker to accompany them whenever they go out to draw water” she said adding that they will welcome assistance to drill a bore hole or even water tanks for rain water harvesting.