Kenyans urged to describe status of road networks countrywide

State House Chief of Staff and Head of Kenya’s Presidential Delivery Unit Nzioka Waita is urging Kenyans to ask any questions regarding road construction across the country, including their status of completion.

On his twitter handle under the hashtag #ReimaginingKenya #RoadsKE, Waita said he had mobilized all the National Government Road Agencies to field questions from Kenyans regarding road networks in the country as well as discuss the construction of new roads across Kenya.

” @NziokaWaita Today I’m joined by the National Government Road Agencies as we discuss construction of new rural, urban & major trunk roads across Kenya , don’t be shy to ask questions about their status of completion.”

He also asked Kenyans to describe the journey to your rural home, by naming any roads that are either new, under construction or recently rehabilitated.

He says this will help Kenyans know the status of their roads and recognize government commitment to expanding the road network in the country.

” Even the most ardent critics of this administration acknowledge however begrudgingly the fact that there are roads under construction in every region of our country. The debate on my TL is evidence of this.” He said.

During his Madaraka Day address on Monday President Uhuru Kenyatta laid out his legacy, saying since taking over from Mwai Kibaki, his government has built an average of 1000 kilometres of road every year.

The number, he added was 44 times more than what the colonial administration built and 4 times more than what Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki did in 50 years.

Here were some of the reactions from twitter.