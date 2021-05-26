Kenyans urged to be alert for Indian variant circulating in Kisumu

Kenyans have been urged to be vigilant to counter any spread of the deadly Covid-19 Indian variant.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is warning of a possible community spread of the virus which is circulating in Kisumu if the set guidelines and protocols are not strictly adhered to.

The CS confirmed that 28 people have contracted the deadly mutant strain since the first five cases were detected early this month in Kisumu.

The five Indian nationals who work in Kisumu had jetted into the country before the ban on flights from India was imposed.

“We urge Kenyans to be on the lookout because the Indian variant is deadly. As of 17 this month, 28 people in Nyanza have tested positive for the Indian variant” Kagwe said when he toured Kibra polio vaccine centre.

He made an impassioned appeal to County governments to be ready in case the variant spreads. Experts have warned that a fourth peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the offing in July.

According to Acting Director of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth the pandemic has established a pattern where a peak is witnessed after every three months.

“We urge counties to be prepared with a supply of oxygen and increase capacity beyond what we currently have. As MOH we commit to supporting counties to ensure we have sufficient beds, ventilators and oxygen in case of a fourth wave” said Kagwe.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has downplayed concerns over the safety of the upcoming Madaraka fete to be held in the County in the wake of the new variant.

The governor maintains the situation is under control even with President Uhuru Kenyatta visit to the Lakeside city this weekend expected to draw crowds.

Kenyatta and his host ODM leader Raila Odinga will be commissioning various projects ahead of the national celebrations slated for Tuesday.

Covid statistics

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 431 more Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths.

The infections are from a sample size of 5,846 tested in the last 24 hours representing a 7.4pc positivity rate. Of the cases, 410 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners; 248 males and 183 females. The youngest is a four-month-old baby while the oldest is 90 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 169,356 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,792,939.

“Sadly, 10 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths, reported from facility record audits conducted within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,097. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said Kagwe.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 111 cases, Kisumu 67, Siaya 55, Mombasa 38, Migori 20, Kericho 15, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu 13 cases each, Nakuru 12, Kiambu 11, Kisii and Kajiado 9 cases each, Busia and Homa Bay 8 cases each, Marsabit 7, Nandi 4, Machakos, Meru, Murang’a, Kakamega and Kitui and Taita Taveta 3 cases each, Bomet, Bungoma, Garissa, Kirinyaga and Laikipia 2 cases each, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi and Kilifi 1 case each.

31 patients have recovered from the disease, 23 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program, while eight are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 115,844.

1,103 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,713 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

113 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 65 on supplemental oxygen while 24 patients are under observation.

Another 98 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 91 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).