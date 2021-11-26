Kenyans urged to be cautious as new Covid variant is discovered

Ministry of Health Acting Director-General, Dr Patrick Amoth says the country should prepare for an upsurge in number of covid-19 cases which are likely to be severer amongst unvaccinated persons.

This follow the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 which has been detected in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, christened B.1.1.529.

In his twitter handle Friday, the DG says given the nature of transmission of COVID-19, it is inevitable that the variant may eventually get into the country.

The variant, which was identified on Tuesday carries 32 mutations which makes it highly transmissible and with potential for vaccine escape.

“So far, cases of the new variant are restricted to the three countries, but given its ease of transmission and a global return to mass movements, there is need for increased vigilance at all our points of entry,” he said.

He noted that the response measures in the affected countries are not very clear yet.

“We enjoy cordial relations with the Republic of South Africa and passenger air traffic between Kenya and South Africa is significant-the potential of introduction is a real threat. Whilst passenger traffic may not be as significant from the neighboring Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe, enhanced surveillance protocols like quarantine and repeat testing will be applied to all passengers from all countries reporting the new variant,” he added.

Dr Amoth added that the National Public Health Emergency Operation Centre is still fully activated to facilitate coordination of response to the pandemic and that stand-by trained Rapid Response Teams at both national, county and sub-county levels are on high alert for immediate investigative deployment.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health advises that all National and county health facilities prepare to handle a potential increase in number of new cases with emphasis being placed on availability of critical care facilities, piped oxygen and additional HR surge capacity.

It also advises that all eligible Kenyans to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 given the now abundant supply of the vaccines in the country.

He noted that all points of entry will conduct rigorous screening of all arriving passengers with proof of vaccination prior to entry into Kenya and that all inbound travelers into Kenya must be in possession of a NEGATIVE COVID-19 PCR taken 96hours before arrival into the country.

Urging that all Kenyans whether vaccinated or not to continue adhering to the public health social measures- masks, social distancing, hand washing.

He said the Ministry of Health is keenly monitoring the situation and will provide further advisory as more information emerges.

Kenya is currently witnessing a decreased number of confirmed COVID–19 disease with 254,862 cases reported as of 26th November 2021, a total of 5,333 deaths and a case fatality rate of 2.1%.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) is meeting Friday to assess the new variant.

The meeting will determine if the B.1.1.529 variant should be designated a variant of “interest” or of “concern”.