Kenyans urged to emulate late Moi’s values

Kenyans and their leaders have been called upon to emulate religious values shared by the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

Presiding over the funeral service of the fallen leader at the Nyayo National Stadium, Retired Bishop Silas Yego of the Africa Inland Church urged all to be compassionate, embrace forgiveness and stand out as shining examples in demonstrating God’s goodness. He said Mzee Moi was proud of his faith.

He implored leaders to shun corruption and stay committed to their work. The retired clergyman eulogized Moi as a generous man and urged Kenyans to emulate his character of humility and truth.

He said the late retired president believed in giving because he knew he was doing it for the Lord.

Bishop Yego was Moi’s pastor and spiritual leader.

At the same time, former Prime minister Raila Odinga has called on the political leaders in the country to embrace the late President’s leadership style by putting a side political differences for the unity of the country.

Odinga says that despite great things that Moi did, he also made some mistakes stating that he was one of the detained victims during his tenure but later forgave each other and worked towards uniting Kenyans.

Speaking Tuesday during the Mzee Moi’s state memorial service, Odinga categorically said Building Bridges Initiative-BBI is a replica from the lesson learnt from leadership of the Moi’s forgiving nature.