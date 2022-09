Renowned constitutional Law professor, Yash Pal Ghai, has called on Kenyans to learn from the life of spiritual guru, Swami Maharaj, who led a life full of devotion and inspiration. Yash Ghai was speaking during the ongoing centennial celebration of Swami Maharaj being held at Jamhuri High School in Nairobi. Our very own Edwin Austin, brings you the report from that colorful celebration.

