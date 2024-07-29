Kenyans urged to maintain peace amid protests

Kenyans have been urged to embrace peace even as the country grapples with anti-government protests.

Several Kenyan Ahmaddiya Muslims attending the annual Jalsa Salana in England held special prayers for the country during the 58th convention.

The Ahmaddiya Muslim 58th Jalsa Salana convention kicked off in Alton Hampshire England with peace prayers dominating.

This year’s meeting has attracted over 40,000 Ahmaddiya faithful from across the globe.

The Kenyan delegation held special prayers for the country.

Kenyans have been encouraged to consider a peaceful resolution to the current political situation.

This year the three-day convention is being held under the theme ‘peace’.

Ahmaddiya spiritual leader Hadhrat Mizra Masroor has further called for both political and religious tolerance across the globe.

Ahmaddiya faithfuls have been facing persecution for their beliefs and in some countries they have been barred from practising their faith and calling themselves muslims.