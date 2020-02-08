Kenyans urged to plant trees as tribute to late retired president

Kenyans have been challenged to at least use the three days period of mourning retired President Daniel Arap Moi to plant trees.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said Moi cherished the environment and the only gift this county can do to remember him is to increase the country’s forest cover.

A tree planting exercise at a section of Ngong Forest, was a tribute to the Late Retired President Daniel Arap Moi, to rehabilitate a section of the Forest by planting a total of 2,790 indigenous tree seedlings.

The move termed by by the Kenya Forest Service in partnership with Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority KFC as a dedication to the retired President naming the new area ‘Moi’s Corner’ where indigenous trees will be planted in his memory.

KFS Board Chairman Peter Kinyua called on Kenyans to take part in planting trees during this season as a way paying tribute to the fallen icon who left enviable footprints in environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, residents of Baringo thronged the KANU office in Kabarnet town to pen down their condolence messages in memory of the late retired president Daniel Arap Moi.

The residents reminiscing the moments they shared with the fallen second president. In Migori County as a condolence book was opened to allow residents document their tributes to the Retired President.

In Nakuru, Molo politician John Kamama told off a section of leaders who have been speaking ill of Moi’s leadership style.

Kamama challenged the politicians to relook at themselves and stop linking corruption and their political tribulations to Moi’s leadership style.