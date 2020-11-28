Kenyans urged to read BBI report and take a stand

Kenyans have been urged to read and understand the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report before appending their signatures blindly.

Led by Bishop Didmus Juma of Missionary Christian Church of Kenya in Bungoma County, the religious leader noted that through reading the report will make Kenyans make informed decisions on whether to support the document.

The Bishop who spoke during the mass of the late Hellen Nasike Enyatta mother to KBC Bungoma Correspondent Josphat Okiria also called on Kenyans not to be divided by BBI.

“It’s not good for one to sign something he or she is given without understanding what it says. We should be given adequate time to read before signing the report,” he said.

While asking Kenyans not to allow selfish politicians using BBI to divide them, he called on the political class to unify their voices to take the country forward.

Okiria’s Mother will be laid to rest Saturday in her rural home near Moi Girls high school Kamusinga, Bungoma County.