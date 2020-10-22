Kenyans urged to read BBI report before taking any position

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
Jubilee Party members allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have urged Kenyans to read the Building Bridges Report before taking any position.

The MPs who have thrown their support behind the BBI report urged Kenyans not to be misled by reading the report for themselves in order to make an informed decision.

The Kieleweke MPs said that they will read the report to see whether their interests are captured in regards to representation, legislative capacity and oversight.

“We would want to urge all Kenyans to read this report the same way; with an eye as to whether it captures what you need, to improve, uplift and continue with your lives without disruptions,” they said.

The MPs noted that their respective interests have already been captured in the report in regard to national ethos, responsibility and rights and how to deal with rampant corruption, divisive elections, devolution and the safety of all Kenyans.

The BBI report was handed over to the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday at the Kisii State Lodge.

In his remarks in Kisii, the President urged Kenyans to carefully read the report so as to make informed choices.

The President praised the document as a road map to a more cohesive, progressive and equal Kenya.

Both leaders dismissed claims that the BBI process was aimed at creating leadership positions saying that was pure propaganda meant to hoodwink Kenyans.

