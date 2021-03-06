Kenyans urged to report quack engineers to engineering board

The Institute of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has called on Kenyans to report instances of misconduct and cases of quack practitioners in a bid to streamline the sector.

South Rift IEK branch Chair Eng. Michael Kamau said the institute is re?organizing itself in the wake of rising cases of quack engineers operating in the region.

He has encouraged Kenyans to report instances of fake practitioners to the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), a regulator, and the IEK for swift action on such matters.

Speaking Friday during the World Engineers Day celebrations in Nakuru Kamau said the move will enable the two agencies to rein in on quacks, to ensure that Kenyans get quality services.