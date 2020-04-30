Kenyans urged to strengthen resolve against virus

Majority of Kenya’s Covid-19 patients are in stable condition.

As we usher in a new month Friday, the government is warning Kenyans that they are still not out of the woods yet.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman is urging caution saying no one knows the disease trajectories.

The appeal came even as the number of cases rose to 396 after 12 more tested positive for the virus.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 update, Dr Aman raised the hope of Kenyans when he announced the biggest number of discharges in a day.

The number of recoveries now stands at 144 after 15 more people discharged. 17 have died from the disease since March 13 when the first case was reported.

Two of the 210 patients admitted are critical on ventilation support with one showing significant improvement. The rest of the 208 patients are in stable condition.

Dr Aman hailed the significant gains made in the fight against the virus and lauded Kenyans for their resilience.

“Today we say bye to one of the most painful months in our history. It is the month in which our resilience as a people has been tested to its limit. It is the month when the containment measures were issued which required us to make certain sacrifices and adjustment to our everyday lifestyles. This was the only way to effectively fight this war. As a people, we had to flex our muscles against an invisible enemy, with a lot of uncertainties around us. With a strong resolve, we fought against mass spread of this virus and we have registered significant gains”

He called on everyone not to let their guard down and strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines to fight the mass spread of the virus.

“As we cross into the new month, let us strengthen our resolve against the virus. We must at the same time be wary of those who want to bog us down with sideshows and propaganda. We should not allow any distraction that can erode the gains we have made,”.

Truck drivers

The CAS announced further measures that will ensure all cross border truck drivers are tested. He said all EAC members have agreed on a testing protocol to have all the drivers tested at Mombasa to ease clearance at the border.

Lorry drivers have been complaining of long tailbacks at the Kenyan-Ugandan border as both countries carry out mandatory coronavirus testing for them.

The border towns of Malaba and Busia, where the congestion has been centred, are crucial routes for the transport of goods.

The CAS maintained those wishing to open restaurants and eateries must obtain permits from County Public Health Officials after meeting all stipulated guidelines and conditions.