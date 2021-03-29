Kenyans urged to submit information on shortlisted candidates for CJ position

The Judicial Service Commission has invited members of the public to submit information on shortlisted candidates for the position of Chief Justice before the interviews slated for the 12th of April 2021.

“To facilitate meaningful public participation in the process, the Commission has prepared a handbook with simplified yet detailed information on the selection process, including a guide for media houses who wish to broadcast the live interviews. It has also provided the profiles of the candidates, their sample writings and the written memoranda from stakeholders which have all been posted to the Commission’s website for easy access,” JSC Secretary Ann Amadi has said.

Members of the public will access this information on www.jsc.go.ke and submit any comments or feedback on this set of documentation to recruitment@jsc.go.ke.

The Commission is also recruiting a Judge of the Supreme Court for the position which fell vacant in February 2020.

Amadi says public participation is an important factor in the recruitment of the Chief Justice given to role he plays in the Country.

She revealed that JSC has already engaged several stakeholders among them Judges of the Supreme Court and representatives of other Superior Court Judges, Judicial Officers and staff, representatives of Parliament, the Executive, county governments, the Law Society of Kenya, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, various law schools and the Central Organization of Trade Unions.

The Commission has also engaged Civil society organizations such as ICJ – Kenya, FIDA Kenya, Kituo Cha Sheria and Pamoja Trust.

“The Commission also held consultative sessions with the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims, Kenya Council of Church Alliances and Ministries, Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, the Anglican Church of Kenya, the Catholic Church and the Seventh Day Adventist Church,” She said.

Amadi said some of these organizations and institutions have submitted written memoranda which will be considered by the Commission.