Kenyans urged to submit views on Data Protection Regulations

The Government has urged Kenyans to submit their views on the Data Protection Regulations, 2020 ahead of its approval in parliament.

Information and Communication Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the two-day public participation forum is crucial in addressing emerging concerns that will help in the processing of personal data by civil registration entities.

The state, however, assured the public of confidentiality on data captured under Huduma number.

In a speech read on his behalf, Information Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said that a two-day public participation forum that ends Thursday is key in addressing concerns from the public before its approval in parliament.

Mucheru said once the document is approved by the National Assembly, the government will put in place the required measures and start the issuance of Huduma Namba and Cards.

He urged those who have not submitted their views to forward them before 5.00 pm on Monday at Teleposta Towers, to the Regional Commissioners, County Commissioners and Deputy County Commissioners offices in the 47 counties.

This as the national registration bureau assures Kenyans of confidentiality of details on private property captured under Huduma Namba.

National registration bureau director Reuben Kimotho says the National Identity Integrated Management System (NIIMS) will not be an avenue for financial institutions to track loan and tax defaulters.

The System seeks to consolidate in one digital file the birth certificate, ID, KRA pin, NSSF, NHIF, driving license, passport and other information of an individual.