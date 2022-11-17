Kenyans urged to take advantage of the rains and plant trees

The Kenya Forestly Service has urged Kenyans to take advantage of the rains and plant trees to increase forest cover in the Country.

Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau called for a tree growing culture both in public forests and private farms and challenged academic institutions to put their land into forestry and support the government initiative of achieving 30% tree cover by 2032.

KFS undertook a tree planting exercise under its tripartite partnership with Hearts Of Green, an organization that focuses on conserving the environment through students in schools and institutions of higher learning, Platinum Credit limited, NEMA officials, KEFRI staff, UoN students and Loresho Primary School pupils.

Over 11,000 tree seedlings were planted at the University of Nairobi’s Upper Kabete Campus during the exercise.

While lauding the students and partners for turning up in large numbers to plant trees, Kamau also encouraged the young generation who took part in the exercise to uphold tree growing and green the country.