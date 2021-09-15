Kenyans urged to use Social Media platforms responsibly

Members of Public have been urged to utilise and consume social media responsibly instead of using the platforms to spew hate and insults.

Speaking on the status of the Media Report 2020 Journalist Jacob Nyongesa noted that social media was the third most used platform after TV & Radio used mostly for networking, following breaking news & entertainment.

Either Kisumu Media Council Regional Coordinator Teddy Evans urged government agencies, County governments and civil society groups to proactively engage the media for better understanding and coverage of issues of public interest.

They were speaking in Migori during a Media Council of Kenya session on Educating the public about media aimed at helping citizens understand the role and functions of media and other information providers and how to consume media content.

MCK Manager for Press Freedom, Safety and Advocacy. Dinah Odari said, “The Council is keen on fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between journalists and information sources. We are empowering members of the public through such forums to understand how this works,”

Assistant Director, Training and Curriculum Development Christine Nguku said MCK promotes development of “a responsible media and advocates for media freedom and responsible consumption of media content”.