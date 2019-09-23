Kenyans want affordable healthcare from both National, County govts

Written By: Purity Museo
Majority of Kenyans believe access to quality and affordable healthcare should be addressed by both National and County governments as a matter of urgency.

In a survey conducted by Infotrak, provision of quality and affordable healthcare services by both levels of government was rated as poor by 40% of the respondents with Universal Health Coverage being viewed as an important program but rated lowest in Nairobi and Coast regions.

The survey by Infotrak between 10th and 14 of September this year in 24 counties reveals that Kenyans are still struggling to get medical services in public health facilities.

According to Infotrak, up to 40% of Kenyans are not impressed by the quality of healthcare offered by both national and county governments citing poor medical services in public facilities and financial constraints as major challenges.

In the report, 51% of Kenyans do not have any form of medical insurance while 64% travel up to 3 kilometers to access the nearest health facility.

On the Universal Health Coverage roll out, awareness is highest in regions with where pilot initiatives are underway and lowest in Eastern Region.

However, only 31% of Kenyans are aware of its functionality.  82% of respondents rated UHC as an important program even as uptake remains lowest in Nairobi and Coast regions.

 

