Kenyans warned against applying for fake jobs in Thailand

The Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok has warned Kenyans to stop applying for fake sales and customer care jobs in Thailand advertised online.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy said it is deeply concerned that despite previous warnings in the media and online platforms, Kenyans continue to fall prey to online job scammers, who are unrelenting in their search for innocent Kenyans

“Many of the agents, wanted by the police are still advertising sales and customer care jobs purported to be in Thailand with impunity, well aware that there are no such jobs,” The Ministry said.

The Ministry says those who fall into the trap end up in Myanmar where they are used to commit cybercrimes under the watchful eye of Chinese networks and those who fail to get the targeted number of clients, mostly Americans are assaulted and locked up for days without food.

Kenyans and other Africans working in the forced labour camps have been warned that they run the great risk of losing their body organs and lives as well.

Already one young Kenyan has died as a result of a botched operation by quack doctors operating in the Chinese run factories in Myanmar.

Others who have been rescued have returned home in crutches and broken limbs after being severely beaten by up to 20 gang members operating in the factories.

Since August, the Embassy, working together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the governments of Thailand and Lao PDR as well as the IOM and HAART Kenya have rescued and repatriated 76 victims including 10 Ugandans and 1 Burundian.

The rescue operations have however been hampered by the raging civil strife in Myanmar. Recent army operations killed over 60 people in the area controlled by rebel groups, who provide protection to the Chinese cartels.

The Embassy is concerned that some of the Kenyans, lured by the promises of good pay have opted to remain in Myanmar and Lao PDR to continue vomiting cyber crimes.

These groups of Kenyans present a serious threat to Kenya’s national security