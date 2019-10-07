Kenyans warned against buying electronics from dubious dealers

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is issuing a warning to Kenyans against buying electronic gadgets from an individual or a dealer who has no fixed physical address or identifiable trading building/premises with requisite authorization documents conspicuously displayed including licenses, permits and other local and/or national approvals.

The DCI says when buying the gadgets which include laptops, mobile phones, Television sets etc, always insist on issuance of a receipt which clearly itemizing the particulars of the bought gadget and to always keep the receipt or secure it electronically by photographing it and archiving in a reliable system e.g. a desktop.

They termed it ‘RISKY & DANGEROUS’ to by any electronic device from suspicious outlets as most of those as they may stolen items from armed gangsters who have violently robbed innocent citizens and in the process Killed or Maimed them.

” DON’T buy a device of a fellow Murdered or Maimed Kenyan. When Police Forensically Investigate and find you in possession of such said devices, by the time it is established that you were not involved in the crime, you may have suffered immensely. Being found with suspected stolen property, you suffer immediate consequences of the Actual Criminal, which may escalate to Death Sentences.” They said in a tweet.

The DCI further urged electronic dealers to seize the IT/ICT technology and ensure they mark at the counter every electronic gadget bought by a customer as a value added incentive with indelible initials as may please the customer for safety and security purposes. This they say makes it hard for criminals to hawk it and easier for investigative agencies to track and identify.

“Equally, owners can mark in the same manner through various private experts in the market.” They added.

Members of the public incase of any doubt that you may be harbouring any gadget of suspicious source, were urged to please and in confidence report at any Police Station or DCI Office.