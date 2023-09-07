Kenyans warned of pyramid scheme targeting unsuspecting investors

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned Kenyans of an alleged pyramid scheme which has pooled thousands of unsuspecting investors who are now crying foul.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the DCI disclosed that the company is believed to have been registered in the country in 2021 and has 7 directors.

One of the Directors is also the sole Director and Signatory of a sister company with the two located in Nairobi at Corner House and Norwich Union House respectively.

The investigative agency said it has lately received numerous complaints from victims who ventured into the scheme.

Further, the DCI states that over 5,000 investors were hoodwinked to enter into a 6 months contract with a minimum investment of Ksh50,000 which would accrue a redeemable monthly interest of 15% or a similar percentage of compounded interest redeemable at the end of the contract period.

The company went further to offer car hire services by leasing vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public, which it then hired out to individuals and agencies.

Car owners allegedly received 30% of the proceeds from the company. Other ventures included off plan properties.

“Investors are reporting to have lost millions of money from the investment and payments made for off plan houses, while some of those who leased out their vehicles have no track of them,” said DCI.

The DCI says the two companies are currently under active investigations and has called on Kenyans to exercise caution and due diligence before engaging in such ventures.