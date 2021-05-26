Kenyans who lost their citizenship to receive their documents

The Government has launched a 60-day rapid results initiative programme to expedite issuance of citizenship documents.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i says there initiative will help clear the backlog at Nyayo house where 25,000 applications are pending.

Speaking Wednesday morning, the CS said, “Henceforth, regularization of the status of Kenyans who renounced or lost their Kenyan citizenship before promulgation of the new constitution will be expeditious following the establishment of a special unit to handle the applications.”

Matiang’i said the Government is keen to re-unite the affected with their families adding that he has requested the Attorney General to simplify the process.

He said lack of documents such as National ID cards and passports, denies people their right to education as well as gainful employment.

The CS said the pending applications will be processed within the period of the RRI which commences on June 2 and runs for two months ending on July 31.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the 60-day RRI will ensure expeditious processing of applications of Kenyans who wish to regain their citizenship having lost it due to the restrictions of the repealed constitution on dual citizenship.

“We are also issuing spouses of Kenyan citizens & their descendants with legal identity documents to stabilize the families. Some 500 qualified foreign investors will also receive lawful permanent residence status to spur our economic growth & create thousands of jobs for locals,” He said.