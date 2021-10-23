Kenyans with disabilities urged to register to vote

People with Disabilities (PWDs) have been challenged to embrace the ongoing voter registration exercise to enable them to exercise their constitutional right to vote in next year’s general elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) registration officer for Mvita Constituency Neema Karisa underscored the need for People with Disabilities to take part in the electoral process if their voices are to be heard.

“Registering as a voter will eventually enable you to take part in the next general election. You will also be eligible to vote for leaders who are going to represent you and your ideas,” added Karisa.

The IEBC official further noted that many people who applied for the national identification cards have not collected their documents from the National Registration offices.

Addressing a section of PWDs in Mombasa County, ODM party Disability League Coordinator Ms. Ramla Said, however, decried lack of interpreters at the voter registration centers which posed difficulties for people with hearing problems.

“Places of registration should be disabled-friendly. Voter clerks should also be friendly and this can be achieved by considering PWDs during the recruitment of voter registration officials,” she said.

Ramla also thanked ODM for coming up with the Orange Disability League (ODL), adding that it is the first party in Kenya to establish such a League.

At the same time, the county ODM party chairman Mohammed Hamid Khamis has assured party supporters that ODM party nominations will be free, fair, and credible.

“I want to assure our members of free and fair party elections in next year’s party polls,” said Khamis, adding that the party does not have preferred candidates in any elective positions, noting that the final decision will be made by the people at the ballot.

He, therefore, asked all interested persons whether men or women, disabled or the youth to overlook societal barriers and come out to play active roles in politics and also offer their candidature for the various leadership positions.

The party official also encouraged women to vie for other elective positions, other than the Women Representative’s seat saying ODM is still the strongest party in the coastal region.

He said women and the youth are the majority and the only way to ensure the leaders of their choice get elected in the coming 2022 general election is by registering in big numbers as voters, ready to vote.