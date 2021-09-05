Kenya,Rwanda share spoils in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The national team Harambee Stars held Rwanda’s Amavubi (The Wasps) 1-1 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier played on Sunday, September 9, 2021, at the Kigali Stadium.

Captain Michael Olunga nicked the lead for Harambee Stars in the 9th minute with his shot landing the ball right at the back of the net.

In the 20th minute, however, Abdul Rwatubyaye equalized the scores for Rwanda’s Amavubi.

Despite several attempts made by Kenya to take back the lead, the half-time whistle sealed the scores at 0-0.

After the intermission, Abdalla Hassan came in for Lawrence Juma in the 5oth minute with his counterpart Boniface Muchiri coming in for Eric Johanna in the 68th minute.

Three minutes to stoppage time Richard Odada received a yellow card for foul play. One minute later, Henry Meja came in for Masud Juma.

Both teams attempted to get the lead but their efforts fell naught with the full-time whistle sealing the scores at 1-1.

The draw saw Kenya take their points tally in Group E to two, while Rwanda have amassed just a point.

Mali, who play Uganda on Monday at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala, leads the group on three points having won 1-0 against Rwanda in the opening match on Wednesday last week.

Kenya are second, while Uganda are third on a point after their 0-0 draw against the former and Rwanda bottom also on a point.