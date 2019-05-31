Kenya’s Agnes Tirop wins women’s 5000m in Stockholm

Written By: Kennedy Langat
33

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

2015 World cross country champion Agnes Tirop braved off stiff opposition to win the women’s 5000m race at the third meeting of the IAAF Diamond League held at the  Olympic Stadium in Stockholm.

Also Read  Harambee Stars depart Friday for a three-week camp in Paris

Tirop clocked 14 minutes 50.82 seconds, a world lead in a race that saw World champion Hellen Obiri tumble with 1000m to go.

Ethiopia’s Fantu Worku came in second while Kenya’s Lilian Kasait settled for third position.

Also Read  Represent the country well, President Kenyatta tells Harambee Stars

In the men’s 1500m World silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot emerged victorious ahead of Souleiman Ayanleh of Djibouti and Norway’s Ingebrigtsen Jakob who finished second and third respectively.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
Timothy Cheruiyot won the men’s 1500m

After Stockholm the athletes will head to Rome for the fourth diamond league meeting slated for 6th June.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR