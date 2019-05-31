Kenya’s Agnes Tirop wins women’s 5000m in Stockholm

2015 World cross country champion Agnes Tirop braved off stiff opposition to win the women’s 5000m race at the third meeting of the IAAF Diamond League held at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm.

Tirop clocked 14 minutes 50.82 seconds, a world lead in a race that saw World champion Hellen Obiri tumble with 1000m to go.

Ethiopia’s Fantu Worku came in second while Kenya’s Lilian Kasait settled for third position.

In the men’s 1500m World silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot emerged victorious ahead of Souleiman Ayanleh of Djibouti and Norway’s Ingebrigtsen Jakob who finished second and third respectively.

After Stockholm the athletes will head to Rome for the fourth diamond league meeting slated for 6th June.

