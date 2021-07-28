The national women’s beach volleyball team faces USA in their second match of the Olympic Games in Japan ,Thursday, with a win regaining their Olympic quest whereas a defeat will hamper their progression chances.

Kenyan duo Brackcides Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha started their Olympic campaign by losing their group D opener 2-0 to Brazil.

Head coach Sammy Mulinge says the side has been working on their undoing in the first game.

‘’We have a general problem with ball control ,we can play to a certain point and you find that we lose certain ties because of the ball control perspective from the begining, it’s a little bit different with beach volleyball we can play one touch we don’t have to play three touches and that will give us a better position to advance in points ,sets and even win a match’’, Mulinge said.

A win against USA on Wednesday will keep alive Kenya’s hopes of advancing to the knock out phase of the competition whereas a defeat will leave their qualification chances dependent on other results of the group.

‘’If we lose the next match absolutely the chances are minimal we have to depend on other teams to win which we have no control over, so this match its very important because we have control ‘,it’s us to control the match. I don’t want to put pressure on players may be they can make more mistakes being their first time, but looking at what we did in the first match I think if we can contain the play little bit and put more pressure on the opponent we can win the match’’, Mulinge said.

Mulinge says they will face USA with caution keen to exploit on their weak points.

‘’These team has very good services and blocks, We have to push our services and strategically so not just to serve at the opponent avoid direct service play away from the ooponent and if we can contain the services then we can win the match’’,Mulinge remarked.

After the USA test Kenya, at her first beach Volleyball Olympic games will face Latvia on Saturday in its final group game.