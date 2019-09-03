Kenya’s bid for UN Security Council seat gets boost as new envoys promise support

Kenya’s bid for one of the non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council got a boost Tuesday after several new envoys assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their countries’ support.

The pledges to support Kenya’s candidature for the UNSC seat during the election scheduled for June next year were made at State House, Nairobi, when President Kenyatta received credentials from 11 new envoys.

Among the new envoys is the United Kingdom High Commissioner Ms Jane Marriot who replaces Nic Hailey whose tour of duty in Kenya has ended.

Also reporting for duty was the new European Union Delegation Ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue, who replaces Antonio Stefan Dejak.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Other envoys who presented their credentials to President Kenyatta included Dimitrios Zavoritis (Greece), Winpeg Moyo (Zimbabwe), Saqtain Syedah (Pakistan) and Martin Klepetko (Czech Republic).

The President also received credentials from Ambassador Oded Joseph of Israel and Jean Bosco Barege of Burundi as well as three non-permanent envoys including Toba Sebade (Togo), Sulayman Aliu (Gambia) and Hermann Immongault (Gabon).

The envoy from Greece said his country will support Kenya’s bid for the UNSC seat as he called for Kenya’s reciprocal support for Greece’s bid for one of the non-permanent UNSC seats in 2024.

“I could not finish, Your Excellency, without expressing appreciation for the support Kenya has offered to Greece on my country’s candidature for a Non-Permanent seat to the United Nations Security Council, in the context of reciprocal endorsement by Greece of Kenya’s preceding candidature in the same organ,” said Amb Zavoritis.

Ambassador Winpeg Moyo from Zimbabwe said her nation supports Kenya’s bid for the non-permanent seat and hopes Kenya will win.

“Please accept my congratulations and that of my Government, on Kenya’s endorsement by the African Union on your bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, Zimbabwe fully supports your candidature and is confident that you will be victorious in New York,” said the Zimbabwean envoy.

The envoys from the EU, UK, Israel, Pakistan, Togo, Burundi, Czech Republic Gabon and Gambia said Kenya is a strategic partner for their countries and that they will continue to support Kenya’s security interests.

The new UK High Commissioner said she will work to deliver a stronger and mutually beneficial security and defence partnership with Kenya especially in combating violent extremism and terrorism.

“I would also like to pay our respects to the continued commitment and sacrifice of your security and defence forces and society leaders who fight against extremism and terrorism,” said High Commissioner Marriot.

Ms Marriot said Kenya and the UK today “stand as two vibrant and modern countries, crucial to the success of our respective regions and with important roles in the commonwealth and in supporting the rules-based International system”.

She said the UK is committed in supporting Kenya’s Big Four agenda, adding that the Africa Investment Summit 2020 that will be held in London provides further impetus to support Africa’s development agenda and create dynamic business environment.

On his part, the EU envoy said European countries regard Kenya as having the economic and political weight to make a decisive contribution to stability in the region.

He said Kenya’s commitment to regional stability is proven by its contribution to AMISOM and the hosting of more than 475,000 refugees.

“The present and future leadership of the EU are very conscious of the fact that a stable and prosperous Kenya that preserves its democratic and liberal values — as it has been seeking to do under your stewardship — is not just in every Kenyan’s interest, but very much in the interest of the EU and its citizens,” Amb Mordue said.

President Kenyatta welcomed the new envoys to Nairobi and urged them to work closely with his administration for the mutual benefit of Kenya and the countries they represent.

He assured the new envoys of his full support as they embark on their tour of duty in the country saying he looks forward to working with each one of the new diplomats in deepening bilateral ties between Kenya and their respective countries.