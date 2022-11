Kenya’s flowers have positioned the country among the leading flower exporters in the world.

In 2021, Kenya earned about 110 billion shillings ($916 million) from flower exports, making the fresh produce among the top foreign exchange earners alongside tea, diaspora remittances, and tourism.

For years, Europe has been the main destination for Kenyan flowers. However, the lucrative industry is now eyeing China as it seeks to increase income and diversify its export destinations. #CIIE2022

