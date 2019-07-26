Kenya’s boxing team intensifies training ahead of Africa Games

The national boxing team has intensified their training at Mathare Depot ahead of their participation at the 12th Africa Games due next month in Morocco.

The ‘Hit Squad’ comprises 5 female boxers and 10 male pugilists across 14 weight divisions.

Out of the 124 gold medals that Kenya has amassed in eleven editions at Africa Games boxing has contributed 18, a feat that also puts the country at the top of the 33 nation Boxing chart in the history of the games.

It’s this streak of results that the team to this year’s games will be seeking to emulate if not to surpass it.

2019 Africa championship Lightweight gold medallist Nick Okoth will rely on his experience to make it count on his second appearance having won a bronze in the previous edition held in Congo Brazaville in 2015.

A number of newcomers in the squad among them national welterweight champion Boniface Mugunde and George Kosby are itching to live a mark on their debut.

Veronica Mbithe, one of the 5 members in the female team is optimistic of achieving good results, a belief shared by her teammate Elizabeth Akinyi.

The 2019 Africa games will be held from 19th –31st August in Casablanca, Morocco with 53 nations competing in a total of 23 sporting disciplines.