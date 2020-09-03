Kenya’s private sector activity contracts further in August

Kenya’s business and economic environment continue to deteriorate with private sector activity worsening in August.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 53.0 from 54.2 in July as new orders slowed and companies continued to shed jobs.

This comes even as the quarterly data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported a steep rise in unemployment with more than 1.5 million people losing their jobs between April and the end of June this year.

The Stanbic Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index for the month of August worsened to 53.0 from 54.2 in July after companies were hit with low orders or no new orders.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The survey shows companies were on a job-slashing spree after new orders dried up and consumer purchasing power weakened in the month. In the previous month of July business activity was stoked by the easing of movement restrictions countrywide that had been in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Stanbic Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index measures the performance of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, services, construction, and retail sectors and is derived from a survey of 400 companies.

Head of Africa Research at Stanbic Bank, Jibran Qureishi notes the employment sub-component index still remains below the 50 level, largely reflecting firms scaling back on wage costs. Job losses continue to be widespread in the country with 1.6 million people losing their jobs in the quarter between April and July according to Kenya national bureau of statistics. The annual inflation rate in Kenya stood at a ten-month low of 4.36 percent in August of 2020, unchanged from July.