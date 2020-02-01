Kenya’s catchball team intensifies training ahead of US games

The Kenya national ladies catchball team has intensified training ahead of their trip to the United States for the 5th international games set to be held later this month.

The team is expected to leave the country on the 25th of this month.

The team is making final touches on their training ahead of the annual international catch-ball tournament set to be held in Las Vegas later this month.

The newly formed team, which has been training for the 2020 edition of the games, is ready to take on the challenge that lies ahead despite competing in the championship for the first time.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The team is however in dire need of financial support as they need about three million shillings to make their journey possible on the 25th February.

The team has faced numerous challenges from training facilities to equipment and despite not having a feel of a proper training ground, the ladies are confident that they will represent the country well.

The sport developed first in Israel about a century ago, is making its way into the country and the ladies hope to make Kenya’s representation felt in the tournament to be held from 27th of February to 1st March in Las Vegas, United States.

About 28 teams are expected to compete in Las Vegas.