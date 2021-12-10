Kenya’s Chamber of Commerce endorses Raila’s Presidential bid

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid received a major boost on Friday following an endorsement from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

The not-for-profit autonomous, private sector institution and business membership organization Chairman Richard Ngatia announced during the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ convention in Kasarani, Nairobi that KNCCI will back the former Prime Minister as the next President of Kenya.

Ngatia said the ODM leader has demonstrated leadership on numerous occasions, especially by putting the country’s interests first. He said this was one again demonstrated after the divisive 2017 general elections.

“I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for reaching out to you (Raila) for the ‘handshake’ because since then we have seen peace and the economy bounce back.” He said

“Your Excellency, Raila Odinga, when I look at you, I remember the day you said Kibaki Tosha. I see that come again between President Uhuru Kenyatta and you.” He added

Ngatia disclosed that the Chamber enjoys over two million members and serves over 25 million Kenyans each and every day and that the chamber will mobilize them to vote for Mr. Odinga.

He said this number is significant and reiterated that KNCCI is a key stakeholder of the national governance and Kenya’s political transformation process.

He expressed confidence that the ODM leader will go ahead and trounce his rivals in next year’s elections.

“There are two currencies that we must observe, and because I see that God will bless you to become the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya, I believe that we shall observe the first currency which is hope.” He said

According to Ngatia, Raila offers the best chance to give the young people of Kenya an opportunity to work, the opportunity to business, as well as a chance to securing ‘opportunities across the continent.

“I promise that when you become the President, the private sector shall work with you, and that the young people shall be included in your government and that women will get opportunities.” He said