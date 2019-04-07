The national Under 20 rugby team ‘Chipu’ earned a hard fought 21-18 win against defending champions Namibia in the Under-20 Barthes Trophy Pool ‘A’ final played at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

They sealed their spot in the World Rugby U-20 Trophy due in Brazil 9th-21st July 2019.

Brian Amaitsa, Beldad Ogeta,Bonface Ochieng and Andrew Matoka drilled a try each for Kenya.

Kenya had lost previous four matches in six finals that they have faced the South African side.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenya will be returning to the finals for the first since their 2009 appearance.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia suffered a 2-0 loss against RS Berkane in their CAF Confederation cup quarter final first leg match played Sunday at Moi International sports Centre Kasarani.

Francis Kahata scored in his own net in the 24th minute to hand the Moroccan side the lead.

Berkane wrapped up the win with a 59th minute strike from Bakr El Helai in the 59th minute and help his side gain a huge advantage ahead of the second leg slated for April 14 in Morocco.

Gor mahia head coach Hassan Oktay blamed the win on the players strike days before Sundays clash.