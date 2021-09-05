Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped below 10% Sunday after 480 people tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 disease from 5,668 samples. The ministry of health says the positivity rate to 8.5%. From the cases 448 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. So far the country has confirmed 240,172 cases while cumulative tests are 2,411,720. Eight patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in August and September 2021. A total of 4786 patients have diedsince March 2020. Globally a total of 221,290,070 coronavirus cases have been reported while 4,578,714 others have succumbed from the disease. As of Saturday 2,862,528 people had been vaccinated. The government expectssome 880,000 doses of Moderna vaccines from the US government to arrive on Monday to boost the national vaccination drive.