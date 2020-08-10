Kenya’s COVID-19 cases hit 26,928 as 492 more test positive

492 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing total number of cases in the country to 26, 928.

Out of the new infections, 331 are male, while 161 are women.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe was speaking in Kericho where he officially inaugurated Aina Moi isolation facility and health meetings with county health officials on COVID-19 preparedness.

The youngest confirmed case is an 11 months old infant and the oldest is 83 years.

The CS noted that 538 patients have recovered from the virus, 56 from various health facilities while 478 are from home based care programme.

The total number of recoveries now stand at 13, 435.

“Three more patients have succumbed bringing total number of fatalities to 423,” said CS Kagwe.

Nairobi County continues to lead with 357 cases, Garissa has 52, Kiambu 37, Kajiado 14, Machakos 10, Busia five, Baringo three, Embu three, Mombasa three, Murang’a three, Kilifi two, while Isiolo, Makueni one case each.

