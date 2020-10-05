Kenya´s COVID-19 cases near 40,000 as 22 test positive

22 test positive for COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 39,449.

Out of the new cases, 15 are male while seven are female with the youngest being an 18 year old and oldest 65 years.

Speaking during the COVID-19 daily updates, Health Chief Administrative Secretary noted that 376 patients have recovered from the disease. 360 are from home based care while 16 are from various health facilities.

Total number of recoveries stand at 27,035.

Four patients have lost their lives bringing total number of fatalities to 735.

According to data, thirty-eight thousand seven hundred and eighty-four (38,784), which is 98 percent of the 39,427 confirmed cases, are all local transmissions.

Nairobi County continues to lead with 18 cases, Meru with 2, Nakuru and Kiambu l each. In Meru, the 2 cases are all from Imenti North. In Nakuru, the case is from Naivasha, while in Kiambu the case is from Kiambaa.

Aman said, 1,029 healthcare workers have so far been confirmed positive with Covid-19 in the country out of which, 526 are males while 503 are females.

” Our fatality for the healthcare workers still remains at 16, ” said Aman.