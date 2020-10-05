Kenya´s COVID-19 cases near 40,000 as 22 test positive

Written By: Christine Muchira
34

covid-19

22 test positive for COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 39,449.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Out of the new cases, 15 are male while seven are female with the youngest being an 18 year old and oldest 65 years.

Speaking during the COVID-19 daily updates, Health Chief Administrative Secretary noted that 376 patients have recovered from the disease. 360 are from home based care while 16 are from various health facilities.

Also Read  Governors decry cash crunch, seek Uhuru's intervention

Total number of recoveries stand at 27,035.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Four patients have lost their lives bringing total number of fatalities to 735.

According to data, thirty-eight thousand seven hundred and eighty-four (38,784), which is 98 percent of the 39,427 confirmed cases, are all local transmissions.

Also Read  Paris to shut bars and increase virus alert

Nairobi County continues to lead with 18 cases, Meru with 2, Nakuru and Kiambu l each. In Meru, the 2 cases are all from Imenti North. In Nakuru, the case is from Naivasha, while in Kiambu the case is from Kiambaa.

Aman said, 1,029 healthcare workers have so far been confirmed positive with Covid-19 in the country out of which, 526 are males while 503 are females.

Also Read  DCI summons MPs Ndindi, Wahome over Murang'a chaos

” Our fatality for the healthcare workers still remains at 16, ” said Aman.

Aman further encouraged county governments to make sure outstanding bills at KEMSA are cleared to ensure efficient supply of drugs to facilities.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR