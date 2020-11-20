19 deaths recorded as Kenya’s COVID-19 caseload surpasses 75,000 mark

One thousand and forty-eight persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday from a sample size of 8,660 tested over the last 24 hours.

The new cases saw the country’s caseload rise to 75,193 with 1,018 Kenyans and 30 foreigners among those confirmed to have contracted the virus. The youngest patient is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is aged 90 years.

Among the new cases, 594 are males and 454 are females with the ministry of health putting the cumulative number of Covid-19 tests at 823,700.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 326 patients have recovered from the disease, 219 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 107 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 50,984.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



1,114 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while 6,332 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 28 on ventilatory support and 24 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 70 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 71 are in the general wards, while one is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The number of fatalities continued to rise with 19 patients succumbing to Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,349.